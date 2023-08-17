Corporate Deal

Oakley Capital Investments Ltd., together with its fund Oakley Capital Fund V2, has agreed to acquire Flemming Dental, Excent and Artinorway Group in a carve-out deal from the European Dental Group. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Oakley Capital was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and a Paul Hastings team. The McDermott Will team was led by partners Dr. Deniz Tschammler, Sharon Lamb and Dr. Stephan Rau. Counsel information for European Dental was not immediately available.

August 17, 2023, 11:27 AM

