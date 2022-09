Corporate Deal

STACK Infrastructure and ESR Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, announced a joint venture agreement on Thursday to develop a 48 megawatt data center based in Incheon, Korea. Denver-based STACK Infrastructure is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Scott Jalowayski. Counsel information for ESR Group, based in Hong Kong, was not immediately available.

September 09, 2022, 10:47 AM