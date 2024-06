Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Credit Agricole CIB in the underwriting of a debt issuance. The issuance was announced June 17 by Kifisia, Greece-based Aegean Airlines. The Norton Rose team included partners Duncan Batchelor, Vassilis Koroxenidis, Akihiko Takamatsu and Andrew Williams.

Transportation & Logistics

June 18, 2024, 9:48 AM

