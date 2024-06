Corporate Deal

California Public Employees' Retirement System has agreed to place a $100 million investment in the Nuveen Real Estate U.S. Affordable Housing Fund. Nuveen, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Paul Hastings team including partner Joshua Sternoff. Counsel information for California Public was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2024, 3:07 PM

