Corporate Deal

Jones Day has guided Program Productions in connection with the purchase of substantially all of the assets of Rhino Staging & Event Productions and its affiliated companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team was led by partners David Grubman and Justin Roland. Counsel information for Rhino Staging, which is based in Tempe, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2024, 12:13 PM

