Corporate Deal

VSE Corp. announced that it has acquired Precision Fuel Components, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for small turbine engine components, in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alexandria, Virginia-based VSE was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Lorne Cantor. Counsel information for Precision Fuel, which is based in Everett, Washington, was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 01, 2023, 11:14 AM