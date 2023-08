Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled EIG Partners in connection with its 255 million euros ($279 million) investment in solar project developer Prosolia Energy. Washington-based EIG was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based finance partner Conrad Andersen. Counsel information for Prosolia, which is based in Spain, was not immediately available.

Energy

August 03, 2023, 11:01 AM

nature of claim: /