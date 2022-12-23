Corporate Deal

Alimentation Couche-Tard has agreed to acquire all of the membership interests of True Blue Car Wash, an express tunnel car wash operator, in a deal guided by Vinson & Elkins. The transaction, announced Dec. 22, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based True Blue is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Peter Marshall. Counsel information for Couche-Tard, which is based in Laval, Canada, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 23, 2022, 10:55 AM