Corporate Deal

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. board of directors have agreed to separate the business into two independent companies Callaway and Topgolf, a venue-based golf entertainment business. Carlsbad, California-based Top Golf Callaway was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by San Diego-based partners Craig Garner and Kevin Reyes and Chicago-based partner Alexa Berlin.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 10, 2024, 8:20 AM