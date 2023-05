Corporate Deal

Willkie Farr & Gallagher advised Meridiam, an investor and asset manager, on its acquisition of a 25.5 percent interest in a hospital complex for Gaziantep Hastane Sağlık Hizmetleri İşletme Yatırım A.Ş. The Willkie Farr team included partners Gabriel Flandin and Amir Jahanguiri.

Real Estate

May 03, 2023, 1:44 PM

