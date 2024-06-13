Corporate Deal

NIP Group Inc., the esports organization behind the Ninjas in Pyjamas teams in Sweden and China, filed with the SEC to raise up to $5 million in an initial public offering. The Stockholm-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Baker McKenzie. The underwriters, led by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Deutsche Bank, are represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and King & Wood Mallesons.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 13, 2024, 9:46 AM

