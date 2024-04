Corporate Deal

Electrical energy producer and distributor ENGIE Energia Chile SA was counseled by Shearman & Sterling in a bond offering valued at $500 million. The Shearman & Sterling team was led by partner Alejandro Gordano. Philippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uria counseled underwriters Banco Santander and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co.

April 18, 2024, 10:35 AM

