Corporate Deal

Private equity firm HGGC announced that it has placed a strategic growth investment in dental services organization Dentive. Financial terms were not disclosed. Palo Alto, California-based HGGC was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Travis Lee Nelson, Noah D. Boyens and Cameron Leishman. Counsel information for Dentive, which is based in Provo, Utah, was not immediately available.

Health Care

January 25, 2023, 7:47 AM