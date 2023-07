Corporate Deal

EDP Biotech Corp. and diagnostic health care company New Day Diagnostics LLC have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. Financial terms were not disclosed. Knoxville, Tennessee-based EDP Biotech was advised by Brock Shipe Klenk PLC and Merchant & Gould. New Day, based in Boca Raton, Florida, was represented by Cuenot, Forsythe & Kim; PAG Law PLLC and Forsythe & Kim.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 06, 2023, 8:04 AM

