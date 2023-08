Corporate Deal

MSCI Inc. has agreed to acquire 66 percent of Burgiss Group, a New Jersey-based provider of data and analytics solutions for investors, for $697 million in cash. New York-based MSCI was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners William Chudd, Michael Mollerus and Travis Triano. Counsel information for Hoboken, New Jersey-based Burgiss was not immediately available.

August 15, 2023, 3:35 PM

