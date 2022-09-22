Corporate Deal

Immunotherapy-focused biotechnology companies Sesen Bio Inc. and Carisma Therapeutics Inc. have entered an agreement to merge in an all-stock consideration. The transaction, announced Sept. 21, is expected to close in the next three to four months. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sesen Bio is advised by a Hogan Lovells US team. Carisma Therapeutics, based in Philadelphia, is represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson is counseling SVB Securities, acting as exclusive financial advisor to Sesen Bio.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 22, 2022, 9:51 AM