Corporate Deal

OpSec Group, a provider of brand protection and intellectual property management, is going public via SPAC merger with Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. As a result of the merger, OpSec will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $426 million. The transaction, announced April 26, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. OpSec, which is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was represented by a Proskauer Rose team including partners Peter Castellon, Steven Davis, Kunal Dogra and Michael Ellis. The SPAC was advised by Shearman & Sterling. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom represented the financial advisers to the SPAC, which were Citigroup and Credit Suisse Securities. The Skadden team was led by corporate partner Gregg Noel.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 27, 2023, 11:06 AM

nature of claim: /