Corporate Deal

TowerBrook Capital Partners announced that it has acquired a majority stake in telecommunications network provider TXO in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based TowerBrook Capital was advised by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Christian Iwasko and Michelle Tong. Counsel information for TXO was not immediately available.

Business Services

April 26, 2023, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /