Corporate Deal

Regis Corp., a hair salon chain operator, announced that it has successfully amended its credit facility and extended the maturity date to Aug. 31, 2025. The revolving credit facility was converted to a $180 million term loan and $55 million revolving credit facility. Minneapolis-based Regis Corp. was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 16, 2022, 9:52 AM