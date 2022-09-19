Corporate Deal

Miracle Mile Advisors and Karp Capital Management have agreed to combine. In conjunction with the transaction, the company will receive an investment from Corsair Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile was advised by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Karp Capital, based in Sausalito, California, was represented by Venable. Corsair was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Sebastian Tiller.

Banking & Financial Services

September 19, 2022, 1:12 PM