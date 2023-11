Corporate Deal

Investment firm Antin Infrastructure Partners has announced that a wholly owned affiliate of its Flagship Fund V has agreed to acquire Consilium Safety Group, a security system provider, from Nordic Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Antin Infrastructure was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Chris Connolly and David Higgins. Nordic Capital, based in Stockholm, was represented by a White & Case team led by London-based partners Ross Allardice and Tony Brown.

