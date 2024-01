Corporate Deal

Akerman is advising iOThree Ltd., a satellite connectivity provider, in an $18 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Akerman team is led by partner Marc Adesso. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP partner William Rosenstadt represents the IPO's underwriters, led by Eddid Securities USA Inc.

Technology

January 25, 2024, 10:44 AM

nature of claim: /