Corporate Deal

Thoma Bravo has acquired a majority stake in Hypergene AB, a corporate performance management company, from Monterro. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Thoma Bravo was advised by Hannes Snellman and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Vincent Bergin and David Higgins. Hypergene, which is based in Sweden, was represented by White & Case.

Investment Firms

December 15, 2023, 9:50 AM

