NatWest Group plc was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell and CMS in a debt issuance valued at an aggregate $1.25 billion. The Davis Polk team included partners Jonathan Cooklin, Gregory Rowland and Reuven Young. Underwriters for the issuance, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, were advised by Milbank. The notes come due 2029.

June 20, 2023, 7:15 AM

