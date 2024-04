Corporate Deal

Express announced that it has received a non-binding letter of intent from a consortium led by WHP Global, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties to acquire a majority of the company's retail stores and operations. Financial terms were not disclosed. Columbus, Ohio-based Express was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Counsel information for WHP Global was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2024, 10:47 AM

