Sidley Austin has guided Clearlake Capital Group in connection with its investment in college athletics media and technology company Learfield. Other investors included Charlesbank Capital Partners and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Sidley Austin team included partners Mark Castiglia, Stephen Hessler and Mehdi Khodadad. Learfield, which is based in Plano, Texas, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

September 15, 2023, 11:08 AM

