Corporate Deal

Investment firm KKR & Co. has agreed to sell audiobook publisher RBmedia to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. The transaction, announced July 26, is expected to close in the fourth quarter 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Landover, Maryland-based RBmedia was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Naveed Anwar and Marni Lerner. H.I.G., which is based in Miami, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led partners Tana Ryan and Matthew Goulding.

Banking & Financial Services

July 27, 2023, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /