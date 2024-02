Corporate Deal

Warren Equity Partners has sold USA Water, a water and wastewater systems operations and maintenance provider, to private equity firm Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rosenberg, Texas-based USA Water was represented by a Holland & Knight team. Levine Leichtman, based in Los Angeles, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

February 23, 2024, 10:58 AM

