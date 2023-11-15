Corporate Deal

Bonaccord Capital Partners has placed a passive minority investment in private credit platform Kayne Anderson Private Credit in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Bonaccord was advised by a Fried Frank team led by partners Andrew Colosimo and Thomas Lee. Kayne Anderson, which is based in Los Angeles, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by investment funds partners Michael Reeves and John Berger.

