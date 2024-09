Corporate Deal

Genstar Capital has placed a strategic growth investment in multi-site clinical trial organization Flourish Research. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Genstar was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included private equity partners Chau Le and Elizabeth Gallucci. Flourish Research, which is based in Apex, North Carolina, was represented by a McDermott Will & Emery team.

Investment Firms

September 19, 2024, 10:47 AM