Corporate Deal

EQT Group, through EQT X fund, has agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings Inc., an integrated cloud-based payment processing provider, for approximately $1.7 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 28, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Stockholm-based EQT is advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. BTRS Holdings, which is based in New Jersey, is represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team. Sullivan & Cromwell is counseling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, acting as exclusive financial adviser to BTRS. The S&C team included partner Melissa Sawyer.