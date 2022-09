Corporate Deal

Financial services firm Aon plc was counseled by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Sidley Austin; and Matheson in a debt offering valued at $500 million. Underwriters for the offering included Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Shane Tintle and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2032.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 7:24 AM