Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Apollo Global Management, EQT Corp. and other minority shareholders sold supply chain logistics platform Blume Global to WiseTech Global for $414 million. Sydney-based WiseTech was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners George F. Schoen and G.J. Ligelis Jr. Counsel information for Blume Global, which is based in Pleasanton, California, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

February 20, 2023, 10:00 AM