Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has guided Berlin-based Leonardo Hotel Group in connection with the acquisition of Hotel Sir Nikolai from Sircle Collection B.V. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Patrick Narr. Sircle Collection, which is based in Amseterdam, was represented by Leinemann Partner.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 15, 2024, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /