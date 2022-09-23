Corporate Deal

Blank Rome is representing Ponte Vedra, Florida-based Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel drug used to treat blood clots and atrial fibrillation, in a $10 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Blank Rome team is led by partners Patrick Egan, Hank Gracin and Leslie Marlow. Michelman & Robinson partners Megan Penick and Stephen Weiss are counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 23, 2022, 8:45 AM