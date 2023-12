Corporate Deal

The Williams Companies has agreed to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets from an affiliate of Hartree Partners LP for $1.95 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 27, is expected to close in Jan. 2024. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Williams Companies was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Oliver Smith and Shanu Bajaj. Hartree Partners, which is based in New York, was represented by Milbank.

Energy

December 27, 2023, 11:09 AM

