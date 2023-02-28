Corporate Deal

Baytex Energy Corp. has agreed to acquire Ranger Oil Corp., a pure play Eagle Ford company for $3.4 billion Canadian dollars ($2.5 billion). The transaction, announced Feb. 28, is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2023. Calgary, Canada-based Baytex was advised by Vinson & Elkins and Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer. Ranger Oil, which is based in Houston, was represented by Stikeman Elliott and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Camille Walker, Sean Wheeler and Debbie Yee.

Energy

February 28, 2023, 3:23 PM