flyExclusive, a private jet experience provider, is going public through a SPAC merger with EG Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, flyExclusive will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $600 million, including $85 million of committed convertible notes. The transaction, announced Oct. 17, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Kinston, North Carolina-based flyExclusive is advised by Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton. EG Acquisition is represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Sean M. Ewen. Kirkland & Ellis is counseling BTIG LLC, serving as financial and capital markets advisor to EG Acquisition. Vinson & Elkins is guiding EnTrust Global, as initial noteholder, in connection with the $85 million convertible notes facility. The V&E team is led by partners Ron Nardini, Mike Bielby and Sarah Morgan.

