Corporate Deal

Helios Aragon has acquired natural hydrogen and helium exploration company Helium Resources Ltd. in a deal guided by Squire Patton Boggs. Financial terms were not disclosed. Huesca, Spain-based Helios was advised by a Squire Patton team that included partners Antonio Banon and Ramon Castilla. Counsel information for Helium Resources, which was based in Marlow, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Energy

September 03, 2024, 9:51 AM