Corporate Deal

Snack manufacturer Flagstone Foods has acquired Emerald Nuts from Campbell Soup Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Flagstone was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Laura Acker and Justin Sommerkamp. Counsel information was not immediately available for Campbell, which is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 10:56 AM

