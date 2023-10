Corporate Deal

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson advised Nordic private equity firm Norvestor on the close of its fund, Norvestor IX SCSp, at its hard cap of 1.5 billion euros ($1.5 billion). The Fried Frank team was led by partners Kate Downey and Sam Wilson.

Investment Firms

October 27, 2023, 11:09 AM

nature of claim: /