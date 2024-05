Corporate Deal

Asahi Kasei Corporation has agreed to acquire Calliditas Therapeutics AB for $1.1 billion. Chiyoda City, Japan-based Asahi Kasei was advised by Gernandt & Danielsson and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Calliditas, which is based in Stockholm, was represented by Advokatfirman Vinge and DLA Piper.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 28, 2024, 3:57 PM

nature of claim: /