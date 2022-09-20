Corporate Deal

Coeur Mining Inc. has agreed to sell its Crown and Sterling holdings to a subsidiary of gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. for $150 million in cash and a deferred payment of $50 million, subject to Crown attaining a total resource of at least 3.5 million gold ounces. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Coeur Mining is represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team. Counsel information for AngloGold Ashanti, based in Johannesburg, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 20, 2022, 9:38 AM