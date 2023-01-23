Corporate Deal

Xylem Inc., a global water technology company, has agreed to acquire Evoqua Water Technologies for $7.5 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 23, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Xylem, which is based in Washington D.C., was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners Attila Borsos, Michael Collins, Pamela Endreny, Kristen Limarzi and Saee Muzumdar. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Evoqua was represented by a Jones Day team including partners Zachary Brecheisen, David Grubman, Peter Izanec and Dotun Obadina.

Construction & Engineering

January 23, 2023, 12:40 PM