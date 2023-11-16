Corporate Deal

LENZ Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies to improve vision, and Graphite Bio Inc. have announced a $225 million merger agreement in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; Goodwin Procter; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The transaction, announced Nov. 15, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. San Diego-based LENZ Therapeutics was counseled by Wilson Sonsini. Graphite Bio, based in San Francisco, was advised by a Goodwin Procter team. Leerink Partners, acting as the financial advisor to Graphite Bio, was represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The Fried Frank team was led by partner Warren S. de Wied.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 16, 2023, 10:49 AM

