Bridgepoint Group plc has agreed to acquire critical infrastructure advisor Energy Capital Partners for an upfront enterprise value of approximately 835 million pounds ($1 billion). The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close within four months. London-based Bridgepoint was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Lucy Gillett, Adam Signy and Elizabeth Cooper. Energy Capital Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Reeves, Cy Jones and Rami Totari.

September 06, 2023, 11:44 AM

