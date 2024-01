Corporate Deal

Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, Avalara, acting through Loki BidCo AB, announced a public tender offer to acquire the shares it does not already own of e-invoicing platform Pagero Group AB. Avalara and Vista Equity were advised by Roschier and Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Pagero, which is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

January 16, 2024, 12:27 PM

