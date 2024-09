Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management, BNP Paribas and ATLAS SP Partners LP announced a partnership agreement on Friday. New York-based Apollo Global was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partner Anastasia Peterson. BNP Paribas, which is based in Paris, was represented by a Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft team. Counsel information for ATLAS SP was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 24, 2024, 10:28 AM