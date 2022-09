Corporate Deal

Four Leaf Acquisition Corp., a blank check company focused on the internet of things space, registered with the SEC on Sept. 13 for a $65 million IPO. The SPAC, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Nixon Peabody partners David Brown and David Cheng. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Offit Kurman partners Michael Petrizzo and Greg Sutton.

Technology

September 14, 2022, 7:58 AM