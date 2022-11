Corporate Deal

Baraka Financial Ltd., an investment app, announced that it has secured $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures with participation from Knollwood. Dubai, UAE-based Baraka was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partner Eyad F. Latif.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 7:37 AM